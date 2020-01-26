 Two charged with Gillingham burglary

Two men arrested at the scene of a break-in in Gillingham have been charged with burglary.

It is reported that at around 6.45pm on Monday 20 January 2020 a door was forced to a property in Davenport Avenue, where items including a laptop, speakers and a bank card were stolen. Officers attended and located two suspects nearby, who were arrested.

Jamie Stanford, aged 32, of Chelmar Road, Chatham, was later charged with burglary and with possessing a knife in a public place.

Roy Iliffe, aged 39, of no fixed address was also charged with burglary. Both men appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 22 January, where they were remanded in custody until their next hearing at Maidstone Crown Court, at a date yet to be confirmed.