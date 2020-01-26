Police officer dies during blue light run on the M6 Motorway in Cumbria

A Cumbrian Police Officer has tragically died following a collision today (26th Jan) on the M6.

A source told UKNIP that the police officer died at the scene and that no other vehicles were involved.

It is believed that the incident happened at around 2pm today between junctions 44 and 43.

The M6 is still closed between these junctions as a forensic investigation of the accident scene takes place.

The officer leaves behind a young family, and UKNIP understands that his wife is also a serving officer in Cumbria Police.

No further details have been released by Cumbria Police other than to confirm the time and location of the incident.

A closure still remains: The M6 is closed in both directions between Junction 44 (A7, Hawick) and Junction 43 (A69, Carlisle) due to a collision. Investigation work will need to take place, and closures are expected to remain in place into the evening.

Traffic caught between the closure and incident scene is in the process of being turned around, and will be taken the wrong way up the entry slip roads to pick up the diversion route.

Diversions:

Southbound – Exit the M6 at J44 and follow the hollow square symbol. At the roundabout take the 4th exit onto the A7 (Kingstown Road) southbound. At Carlisle turn left at the traffic lights onto the A69 (Victoria Place) Then turn left onto Warwick Road (A69) to re-join the M6 at J43.

Northbound – Exit the M6 at J43 and follow the hollow triangle symbol. Take the 1st exit from the roundabout onto the A69 (Warwick Road). At the Warwick road/Victoria place junction turn right onto the A69 (Victoria place). Then turn right onto the A7 (Georgian Way) to re-join the M6 at J44