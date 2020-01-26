Police in Portsmouth Renew appeal for mum of dead baby to contact them

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of the mother of a baby who was sadly found dead in Portsmouth yesterday morning (January 25).

Since the recently-born baby was found at 6.18am yesterday, close to the junction of Victoria Street and Old Commercial Road, our officers have been carrying out a number of enquiries.

While there is no longer a scene in place in the area, you will continue to see a police presence today as we carry out further house-to-house enquiries.

If you have any concerns, do not hesitate to approach them.

DCI Simon Baker said: “I want to reiterate that our priority right now remains ensuring the welfare of the mother.

“This must be an extremely distressing time for her, and it is vitally important that she seeks medical assistance.

“I want to urge her to make contact with a medical professional as soon as possible. Whether that be a GP, by attending a hospital or walk-in centre, or speaking to any other healthcare workers.

“We have been carrying out house-to-house enquiries since yesterday morning and have a number of lines of enquiry.

“From CCTV footage in the area, we have identified five people who walked through Old Commercial Road from 5am onwards yesterday morning to the time we were called.

“I am now making a direct appeal to them. Please contact us.

“Whether you saw anything or not, it helps us to build our picture of what has happened.

“If you did see something, it is not important why you did not stop but we want to hear from you.

“I also want to reiterate, if you have concerns for someone you know or suspect has been recently heavily pregnant or given birth, or are worried for the whereabouts of a recently born child, please contact us.

“However insignificant you believe a piece of information may be, it could be vitally important to our investigation.”

During our house-to-house enquiries, officers have been reviewing any CCTV footage available and seeking out any vehicles with dash cams fitted.

DCI Baker said: “We want to speak with people who have a CCTV camera at their property.

“I also want to hear from anyone who has a dash cam in their car and were in the area, particularly if it is one that continues recording when the engine is off.”

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting Operation Cravat or the reference number 44200030626.