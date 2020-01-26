Police have charged a Polish national with the East London murder

Dawid Wycik, 22, a Polish national of no fixed abode will appear at Thames Magistrates’

Court on Monday, 27 January.

Police were called to a residential address in Mount Pleasant Lane, E5 at 11.29pm on Friday, 24 January following reports of a disturbance.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended.

A man, believed to be a Polish national aged in his 60s, was found with stab injuries inside the property.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, the man was declared dead a short time later. While officers believe they know his identity, they await formal identification.

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and charged as above.

The two men are believed to have been known to each other, but not related.