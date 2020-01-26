Man stabbed in the leg in Newham

Police were called by London Ambulance Service [LAS] at 3.10pm on Sunday, 26 January to reports of a stabbing at Sutton Court Road, E13.

Officers and LAS attended. At the scene a male, aged 20s, was found suffering from a stab wound to the leg.

The injured male was taken by LAS to an east London hospital where his condition is not life threatening.

At this early stage there have been no arrests.

A Section 60 order was authorised for Newham borough from 4.55pm on Sunday, 26 January to 7am on Monday, 27 January.