The slip road to Cobham Services on the anticlockwise M25 has closed due to an overturned lorry.

Highways England have confirmed that emergency crews were attending the incident. Shortly after the slip road was closed.

Officers from Surrey Roads Policing Unit have been sent to the scene to provide support to the highways crews and close the slip road.

The slip looks set to be closed well into the night as specialist equipment is needed to bring the lorry back on to it’s wheels.

More to Follow