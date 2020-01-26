Drink driver arrested in Fatal Eynsford collision

Information is being sought following a fatal collision in Eynsford.

Between 7pm and 7.10pm on Saturday 25 January 2020, a black Range Rover travelling along the A225 High Street towards Sevenoaks was involved in a collision with a pedestrian walking his dog. Two parked cars were reported damaged during the collision.

The pedestrian, a man in his 60s, died at the scene. His next of kin have been made aware.

A 63-year-old man from Eynsford was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and causing death by dangerous driving. He was taken into custody while enquiries continue.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are investigation the incident and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or if they saw either the pedestrian or Range Rover beforehand, to call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798 538 or email [email protected] quoting RY/DS/011/19.