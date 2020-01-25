CCTV images issued after man sustained injuries in Deal

Officers investigating how a man in Deal suffered injuries to his face have issued CCTV images of two men they would like to identify as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

The 19-year-old was in the area of Queen Street, at the junction with West Street, at around 11.30pm on Friday 20 December 2019. During that time he sustained a broken nose and a fractured cheekbone.

The incident was reported to Kent Police the following day and detectives are continuing to review all available evidence to determine how he came to be injured and establish whether any criminal offences have taken place.

Anyone who recognises the men pictured or saw something suspicious in this area during the evening of Friday 20 December is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/242730/19.