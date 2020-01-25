Body parts found in Cheshire have been confirmed to be a missing woman’s.

On Sunday 15 December 2019, a report was made to Cheshire Constabulary that suspected human remains had been seen on the Northside of Manchester Ship Canal on Mersey marshes – around 1 mile from Frodsham , Cheshire.

Officers established that the remains had come from the water.

Following extensive enquiries carried out by officers in Cheshire and efforts to identify the body parts, DNA testing took place today (Friday 24 January 2020). This testing confirmed that body parts belonged to Marie Scott, who was reported missing from her home in Hale, Greater Manchester on Monday 18 December 2017.

Marie’s family have been informed and are being provided with support from officers at this difficult time.

This development comes after a human leg was found in the River Irwell, Pendleton in December 2018, which was identified as Marie’s. Following this, officers in Greater Manchester have remained committed to providing Marie’s family with much-needed and deserved answers.

Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding Marie’s disappearance continue, but at this time, there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and that no one else is believed to be involved in her disappearance.

Detective Inspector Simon Akker, of GMP’s Trafford district, said: “Having been personally involved in Marie’s case since she was reported missing in 2017, and having met with her family several times, my heart truly goes out to them.

“This has been an agonising journey for those closest to Marie and we will support them as they continue to come to terms with the loss of Marie.”