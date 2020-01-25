A suspected cocaine dealer has been arrested after a drugs sniffer dog assisted patrols in Maidstone.

It is reported that on Wednesday 22 January 2020 a man attempted to walk away from police in the High Street after seeing uniformed officers and the police dog. He was followed and located in Pudding Lane. A search was carried out leading to the initial seizure of two mobile phones.

At around 1.35pm the suspect, aged 19 and from Maidstone, was arrested. He was taken into custody where a further search led to the recovery of five bags of drugs, concealed in his underwear.

Maidstone Chief Inspector, Ray Quiller said: ‘Anyone who thinks it is ok to walk around with drugs on them needs to think again and ask themselves if it is really worth it? Our passive drugs dogs are able to detect people who have been using illegal substances even if they are not carrying any. We actively encourage our officers to use their stop and search powers to detect and disrupt those involved in the supply of drugs in Maidstone, powers which also help us prevent and disrupt those involved in associated offences such as knife crime.’

The suspect was later released under investigation