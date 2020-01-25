Probe launched after man shot in the

Police are investigating shots fired in #WoodGreen High road and nearby in #GreenLanes at around 6.50pm. No injury from latter, but a man in his 20s was taken to hospital from High Rd with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police await a condition update.

Cordons are in place as Police from Trident begin an investigation that will include forensic searches. Officers have confirmed that arrests have been made .

A Section 60 has been authorised and is now in force northern and the eastern part of #Haringey

Witnesses are asked to call police on 101 quoting ref 6240/jan25