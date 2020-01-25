Woman sentenced following serious injury collision near Wareham

A woman has been sentenced following a serious road traffic collision near Wareham that left a motorcyclist with life-changing injuries.

Rosemary Anne Staddon-Smith, aged 74 and of Gatemore Road in Winfrith Newburgh, was sentenced at Weymouth Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 21 January 2020 after admitting an offence of driving without due care and attention.

She received six points on her licence and was ordered to pay a fine of £147, costs of £85 and a £32 victim surcharge.

The incident occurred at approximately 10.25am on Sunday 15 September 2019 on Bere Road.

Staddon-Smith, who was driving a black Volkswagen Golf, was turning right in to the entrance near to the Sika Trail when she collided with a motorcyclist.

The rider – a local 70-year-old man – sustained a fracture to his eye socket and a broken leg and arm that required an operation. He was also found to have ruptured a disc in his neck.

Following an investigation, Staddon-Smith was issued with a postal requisition to appear in court.

Police Constable Mark Palmer, of the traffic unit, said: “Rosemary Staddon-Smith’s driving in September last year left her victim with life-changing injuries. He remains in hospital receiving treatment.

“I would like to remind all road users to take extra caution at all times and in all conditions and always double check before turning across another lane.

“This case demonstrates that we are committed to investigating all collisions where a victim sadly receives serious injuries.”