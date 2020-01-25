Kent Police is appealing for witnesses after a cash machine was stolen from a petrol station in Staplehurst.

A JCB is reported to have been used to rip the ATM from the wall of the Esso garage at Iden Park, Cranbrook Road, shortly after 2.50am on Saturday 25 January 2020.

The cash machine was then placed on the back of a light-coloured flatbed van, which was driven away in convoy with a white or silver Mitsubishi Shogun and a dark hatchback-style vehicle.

Significant damage has been caused to the petrol station and detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are carrying out enquiries to locate those responsible.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist the investigation is urged to call the appeal line on 01622 604100 quoting reference 46/15147/20.