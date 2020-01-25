Police appeal for witnesses after man is hit by a lorry in Wimbledon

Detectives investigating after a man’s body was found in a road in Wimbledon are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

Police were called at around 5.40am on Tuesday, 21 January, to a report of a body found in Durnsford Road, SW19.

Officers attended along with colleagues from the London Ambulance Service and medics pronounced a man, believed to be aged 49, dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place on Monday, 27 January.

Detective Sergeant Andy Russell, from the Met’s South West Area Roads & Transport Policing team, said:

“We have now traced who we believe to be the man’s next of kin and formal identification will take place in due course.

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this tragic event at this time, however we would still like to hear from anyone who may have information about the incident.”

Officers have also now traced the driver of a blue curtained Volvo articulated lorry who they wished to speak to as part of enquiries and they are assisting police.

The investigation team we remain open minded about the circumstances of this collision but the circumstances are not being treated as suspicious.

Anyone with information that may assist police should call police via 101, quoting reference CAD 1025/21Jan.