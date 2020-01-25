A murder investigation is underway following a fatal stabbing in Clapton.

Police were called to a residential address in Mount Pleasant Lane, E5, at 11.39pm on Friday, 24 January following reports of a disturbance.

A mother who has agreed for the pixelated footage to be released had to watch her son die after an other pointless stabbing in East London over night. The woman who we are not naming cries out as a man tries to bring back her son who has been fatally stabbed

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended.

A man, no further details, was found with stab injuries inside the property.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, the man was declared dead a short time later.

Enquiries are underway to confirm the identity of the deceased and notify his next of kin.

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

A 27-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at a north London police station.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are investigating. At this stage, no one else is sought in connection with this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD9064/24Jan.