Man stabbed in the back in Tolworth

A man was taken to hospital after he was stabbed in the back.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police were called to Tolworth Broadway in Surbiton at 2.20am on Saturday (January 25) by London Ambulance Service.

The teenager was treated at the scene before he was taken to hospital to treat his wound.

The police have confirmed that the victim has since been discharged.

Tolworth Broadway was temporarily partially closed after the incident, with Transport for London tweeting: “A240 Tolworth Broadway between Tolworth Roundabout and Oakleigh Way, lane one (of two) closed in each direction due to an emergency services incident.