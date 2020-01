Police have sealed off part of a road near Offord Close and Northumberland Park Road after a person has been stabbed.

Unconfirmed reports are the man has been left with life changing injuries.

The attacked took place just after 10pm on Saturday evening near to Offord Close.

A large police presence remains with a number of police vehicle still within the area.

This is the 6th stabbing within 24 hours on the streets of London.

The Met Police have been approached for comment.