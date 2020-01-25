Man’s head stomped on by group of Yobs in Ramsgate

Witnesses are being urged to come forward after a man was assaulted by a group of yobs in Ramsgate.

The incident happened in Queen Street, near the junction with King Street and High Street, at around 8.20pm on Friday 25 January 2020.

It was reported that the victim, who is in his 20s, was punched, kicked and stamped on during the incident, causing him to suffer facial injuries.

Kent Police officers attended and arrested three teenage boys on suspicion of violent disorder.

They remain in custody as enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident continue.

Anyone who saw the assault or captured it on their mobile phone is urged to call the appeal line on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/15055/20.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

