All traffic is being temporarily held by police on the #M20 London bound at Junction 2 #A20 London Road (Wrotham Brands Hatch Circuit) due to a Police led incident officers have revealed.

Two lanes of queueing traffic can been seen just before the closure that is being held by patrol vehicles. Officers closed the carriages just before 8am on Saturday morning.

Drivers have been stuck in queues that stretched back for two miles.