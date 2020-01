Police have closed a major road linking to the M20 Motorway

The link road between the A2070 Bad Munstereifel Road to M20 Junction 10 has been closed following an earlier vehicle fire to allow recovery and carriageway clear up to take place. Highways England has resources at scene working hard to reopen the road as soon as possible.

Road users are advised to use the new link road from the A2070 Bad Munstereifel Road towards M20 J10A.