Police have launched an appeal to trace the mother of baby that has been found in Hackney

Officers are appealing for the mother of a newborn baby found in a Hackney street to come forward so that she can receive medical care and support.

Officers were called by a member of the public at approximately 11.40am on Saturday, 25 January to Sandringham Road, E8 following reports of an abandoned white baby boy.

The baby was found wearing a grey babygrow and a grey hat. He was also wrapped up in a white knitted blanket.

London Ambulance Service also attended and the baby boy is currently being cared for at an east London hospital.

Following initial enquiries, it appears this baby was born outside of a hospital environment.

In a direct appeal to the child’s mother, Inspector Kevin Weeks of the Central East Command Unit said:

“I would urge the mother of this baby to make contact either with police, your local hospital or GP surgery and let us know that you are safe and can receive any medical care you may need. Our primary focus is to ensure the wellbeing of both you and your child.

“I would also urge anyone who has information that could help us to reunite this baby with his mother to come forward.”

If you have any information that could help police, please call 101 and quote CAD 3039/25Jan