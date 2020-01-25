Drying clothes on a heater starts fire in Chatham

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a fire in a rear bedroom of a bungalow in Snodhurst Avenue, Chatham.

Everyone in the property safely evacuated and there were no reported injuries. The Red Cross Volunteers were in attendance and offered welfare support.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze and a large ventilation fan to clear the property of smoke.

The fire was accidental and is believed to have been started by drying clothes too close to an electric heater.

Firefighters have urged people drying clothes in this way to be extra vigilant, but are encouraging people to find safer alternatives to drying clothes where possible.

If you would like information about home safety and you think you’d benefit from a free Safe and Well Home Visit from our team, please get in touch by calling 0800 923 700 or search ‘KFRS safe and well’ online