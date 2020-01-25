Dealer who ran a drugs network in Medway jailed

A six month investigation into a drug dealing network in Medway has led to four years and two months’ imprisonment for a Belvedere man. Joseph O’Leary, of Morvale Close, pleaded guilty to two charges of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs between 22 March and 8 October 2019. The 21-year-old was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Friday 24 January 2020.

O’Leary’s activities came to light following the seizure of 50 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin in Chatham in March 2019. Following forensic testing, his full DNA profile was found on the packaging. He was later linked to further offences in Chatham where investigating officers discovered 200 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine, a large amount of cash and a mobile phone in July. Call data from the phone linked O’Leary to the drugs which, together with the other wraps, had a street value of up to £5,000. O’Leary was arrested on 8 October after being stopped in a car in Rochester. Another mobile phone and £640 were seized and examination of the phone again linked him to drug dealing.

Detective Constable Mark Donovan, of Medway CID, said: ‘Joseph O’Leary was orchestrating various drug deals in Medway and we were able to gather irrefutable evidence to ensure a successful conviction. This was a complex investigation where officers worked tirelessly to prove the links between O’Leary and the drug trade in this area. The misuse of drugs can cause misery to people’s lives and we will continue to relentlessly target dealers, disrupt their activity and bring them to justice.’