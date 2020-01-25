  Boy, 12, reported missing from Dartford

Kent Police is appealing for information into the whereabouts of a 12-year-old boy who has been reported missing.

Oliver Warry-Ugola travelled to London from his home in Dartford on Thursday 23 January 2020 and has not returned since.

He is described as being of mixed race, 5ft 6in, of slim build and with short brown hair, and was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit, black puffer jacket and black baseball cap.

Anyone who sees Oliver or knows of his whereabouts is urged to call 101 quoting reference 23-1633