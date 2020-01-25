A34 closed following collision

The A34 in Hampshire is closed northbound between the M3 J9 (Winchester) and A33 (Abbots Worthy) junctions due to a traffic collision. Hampshire Police are attending.

Traffic should follow the Solid Black Diamond diversion symbol.

– Continue on the M3 northbound to J7

– Leave the M3, circle the roundabout and take the fourth exit, joining the M3 southbound

– Remain in the nearside lanes, continuing to J8 and leaving the M3, merging onto the A303

– Continue on the A303 for 6 miles, leaving at the Bullington Cross interchange

– Continue to the T junction, turn right, pass beneath the A303 and A34

– At the next roundabout, take the first exit and rejoin the A34 northbound