A drug dealer found with more than 80 wraps of heroin and cocaine in Folkestone has been jailed for three years.

Mark Wilkinson, 36, of Eastfields, Folkestone, was stopped by police officers who saw him acting suspiciously in Grove Road on 13 November 2019.

Officers noticed that one of two phones he was carrying was continually ringing and they arrested him on suspicion of supplying class A drugs.

When Wilkinson was checked into custody at Folkestone Police Station, officers found 81 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine concealed in his jacket lining.

Wilkinson gave no comment in interview but was charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

He admitted both charges at Canterbury Crown Court on 16 December 2019 and was sentenced to a total of three years at the same court on Friday 24 January 2020.

Detective Constable Michael Sedden, Kent Police’s investigating officer in the case, said: ‘The class A drugs Wilkinson was trying to sell would have brought misery to the lives of those who bought them and to their families and the wider community.

‘We will not hesitate to take drug dealers off the streets and I’m pleased this sentence will see Wilkinson unable to return to Folkestone for a significant amount of time.’