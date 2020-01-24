Police appeal for man missing

Detectives in Barnet are urgently appealing for information to trace a man who absconded from hospital.

Daniel Shekari, 19 (3.02.00) ran from medical staff while en route to a north London hospital at approximately 09:45hrs on Friday, 24 January.

The public are advised not to approach him.

Daniel was last seen running towards North Road in Burnt Oak.

He is described as 5ft 9ins tall and of medium build. When last seen, Daniel was wearing a grey tracksuit and trainers. He was also in possession of a black tracksuit which he might now be wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 2058/24Jan