Three men who were killed in Ilford have now been formally identified

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command have named the men as: 29-year-old Narinder Singh Lubhaya; 30-year-old Harinder Kumar; and, 37-year-old Malkit Singh Dhillon (known to people in the UK as Baljinder Singh).

All three men were living in the Ilford area and were Indian nationals. Their next of kin have all been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Emergency services were called at 7.38pm on Sunday, 19 January, to a disturbance on Salisbury Road in Seven Kings. Police officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found three men suffering stab injuries.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men were arrested following the deaths of the men.

Gurjeet Singh, 29, of South Park Crescent, Ilford was charged on Tuesday, 21 January with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He appeared custody at Redbridge Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 22 January. He has been remanded in custody to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Wednesday, 19 February.

He remains under investigation in connection with the murders.

He has since been eliminated from enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Considine, who is leading the investigation, said: “I know that people were present when the attack occurred, I urge them to come forward. This is a dreadful incident that has shocked the local community. I need their help to piece together exactly what happened and the events that led up to it.”

Enquiries around motive for this incident continue, however we do not believe it to be gang-related.

Officers at this stage are not seeking to make any further arrests for murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8345 3865