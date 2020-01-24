Police are appealing for witnesses and any drivers who may have dashcam footage following a fatal collision in Croydon.

Officers were called at approximately 9.30pm on Thursday, 23 January to reports of a road traffic collision in Kent Gate Way, Croydon.

A silver Audi A3 car, travelling in the direction of New Addington, was in collision with a tree.

The driver of the Audi – a 38-year-old man – was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been informed.

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are investigating. They are particularly keen to hear from any drivers who were on Kent Gate Way at around 21:30hrs and who may have recorded the events leading up to the collision on dashcam.

Any witnesses yet to speak with police are asked to call the SCIU at Catford on 020 8285 1574.