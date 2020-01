Detectives investigating the death of a woman in Chingford have charged a man with murder.

On Friday, 24 January, Mitchell Denahy, 24 of Waverley Avenue, E4, was charged with the murder of 61-year-old Beverley Denahy on Wednesday, 22 January.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 25 January.