Man charged with Assault on Police officer

A man has been charged with actual bodily harm after assaulting a police officer in Waltham Forest.

Riley Hope, 18, of Leytonstone was charged yesterday (Thursday. 23 January) following an incident the same day.

Officers were in Francis Road, E10, at about 8.25am when a man on a moped collided with a small post.

The man made-off from the scene on foot and was chased and detained by an officer. The officer was then assaulted by the man who ran off.

The officer was taken to an east London hospital by the London Ambulance Service with facial injuries.

He will appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 24 January.