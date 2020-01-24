Football fans subjected to Homophobic abuse

Officers are appealing for witnesses and footage after a match official at last Saturday’s Millwall v Reading match was subjected to homophobic abuse.

The incident happened in the first half of the match at approximately 3.30pm in the East Stand and is believed to have involved home fans.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or can provide detectives with video footage is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or the Public Order Crime Team on 020 8246 9386.

DC Phil Dickinson from the Met’s Public Order Crime Team, said:

“We take any allegation of abuse very seriously and are investigating this matter. If anyone was at last Saturday’s game and witnessed the incident, or has video footage of it, I would urge them to come forward to assist us in our investigation.”