Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a stabbing in Croydon which has left a man in a critical conditio

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a stabbing in Croydon this afternoon (Friday, 24 January) which has left a man in a critical condition.

Police were called at 12:09pm to reports of a stabbing in Christie Drive, Woodside.

Officers, the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended and found a man, aged in his 20s, suffering from stab injuries.

He has been taken to a west London hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

It is believed that he was attacked by two males on a moped.

Detectives from South Area CID are investigating and are appealing for witnesses and people with information to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 3094/24JAN.