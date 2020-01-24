Chatham drug dealer jailed after drug haul is found

A drug dealer from Chatham has been jailed after officers searching his home seized a quantity of heroin and cocaine.

On 12 December 2019, officers in plain clothes were on patrol when they saw a group of known drug users standing in an alleyway that runs between Afghan Road and Fort Pitt Street.

Suspecting they were waiting for their dealer to arrive, the officers stood next a block of flats in Fort Pitt Street and, almost immediately, saw Roger Okello leave the building through a communal door.

They identified themselves as police officers and Okello quickly dropped a mobile phone on the floor, denying it was his.

He was arrested and when his flat was searched the officers seized 80 wraps of heroin and cocaine, electronic scales and more than £840. The drugs had an estimated street value of approximately £1,000.

When he was searched at the police station, a further wrap of cocaine was seized from inside Okello’s trainer. He was later charged with possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to supply, and possession of criminal property, namely a quantity of cash.

The 24-year-old of Fort Pitt Street, Chatham pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court and, on 23 January 2020, at the same court he was sentenced to two years and seven months in prison.

District Commander for Medway, Chief Inspector Ian Dyball said: ‘These drug dealers prey on the most vulnerable and cause misery to families and the wider community.

‘My officers continue to target them and will work proactively to bring them to justice at every opportunity. It is quite right that this individual is now serving a jail sentence.’