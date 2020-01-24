Appeal for witnesses after serious collision near Whitstable

Kent Police is appealing for witnesses after a man suffered serious injuries in a collision near Whitstable.

A red Ford Fiesta was travelling on the coastbound A299 when it left the road near the Chestfield Tunnel at around 6.50am on Friday 24 January 2020.

Officers attended with South East Coast Ambulance Service and Kent Fire and Rescue Service and a man was taken to a London hospital in a serious condition.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the incident and the coastbound carriageway is expected to be closed between the junctions for Whitstable and Herne Bay until after midday.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who was travelling along that road and has dashcam footage is asked to call their appeal line on 01622 798 538 or email [email protected] quoting DS/LB/009/20.