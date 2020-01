Two people have been jailed following an assault which left a man seriously injured in Southwark.

Cecil Phillips, and Tarnia Piasecki, both of Warner Road, Camberwell, SE5, were found guilty of Section 18 grievous bodily harm in September.

Both were found not guilty of attempted murder.

On Wednesday, 22 January, they were sentenced at Kingston Crown Court. Phillips was jailed for 18 years and Piasecki to 10 years