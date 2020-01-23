Section 60 brought in after two knife related incident in the Wandsworth area

A Section 60 stop and search authority has been authorised by Inspector Shickle for the following from 6.30pm on Thursday the 23rd until 9.30am on Friday for the following wards: West Hill, Roehampton, West Putney, East Putney, Southfields, Wimbledon Park and Wimbledon Village.

This is in response to two incidents in the area where knives or sharply bladed or pointed articles were used and the authority is granted as it is believed to be necessary to prevent further occurrences.