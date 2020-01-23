Two arrests made following Canterbury stabbing attack

Two arrests have been made following an assault in Canterbury.

Kent Police was called at 4.10pm on Wednesday 22 January 2020 to a report of a disturbance involving a group of men in Canterbury Lane.

Two men sustained injuries consistent with stab wounds and a third was also assaulted. All three were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Two men from Canterbury aged 19 and 20 were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and were taken into custody while enquiries continue.

Anyone who witnessed the disturbance is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/13697/20.

Officers are also appealing for dashcam footage from vehicles which were in Canterbury Lane between 3.30pm and 4.10pm.