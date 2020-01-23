Sheerness man jailed after bombarding family with threats

A Sheerness man who threatened a woman and her family with violence has been sentenced to two and a half years’ imprisonment. Lewis Jacobs, of Rosemary Avenue, Minster-on-Sea, made almost 350 phone calls to the victim between 7 and 28 March 2019. During some of the phone calls Jacobs threatened to kill the victim and her family, petrol bomb her home and throw acid in her face. He also told her he would send people to take her son from her. The 28-year-old denied a charge of harassment with fear of violence but was found guilty at Medway Magistrates’ Court. He was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday 16 January 2020.

Officer in charge of the case, PC Alexander Bailey of the Medway Vulnerability Investigation Team said: ‘Jacob’s constant threats of violence have caused profound distress and fear to the family and left the courts with little choice but to impose a custodial sentence. I hope the outcome of this case will encourage anyone who feels they are the victim of harassment to come forward. We take this issue extremely seriously and will thoroughly investigate any reports of this nature to ensure victims are safeguarded and provided with the most appropriate advice and support.’