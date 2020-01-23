Serving Police officer acquitted over assault

A detective constable has been found not guilty of common assault following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

DC Kevin Rowley, based at East Area Command Unit, was charged on Friday, 18 October 2019 via postal charge requisition. A trial at Hendon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 23 January ended in his acquittal.

The Metropolitan Police Service made a referral to the IOPC following an arrest on Monday, 22 April 2019 of a 17-year-old male in Heath Park Road, Romford, on suspicion of possession of class B drugs. DC Rowley used his baton during the incident.

Commander Catherine Roper, from the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards, said: “Footage of this incident was circulated on social media and caused concern due to the force used against the male arrested.

“We made a referral to the IOPC to allow an independent investigation to take place into all the circumstances as it is only right to maintain confidence on how we police London.

“Use of force is a tactic police must use responsibly. A court has decided today that DC Rowley’s actions were lawful. We have received the IOPC’s report into this incident and are liaising with them about any misconduct proceedings.”

DC Rowley remains on restricted duties.