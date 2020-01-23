Home » UPDATED Police probe Hit and Run In Gillingham after school boy is mowed down

23rd January 2020
Police have launched an investigation following a hit-and-run in King Street in Gillingham on (Wednesday) evening.

A school boy is believed to have had his leg broken in three places after being knocked down by a car that failed to stop and made off from the scene at around 6:10pm.

Witnesses have said that the vehicles involved was silver Mercedes CLK.

A spokesman for Kent Police said : Police were called to King Street, Gillingham at 6.21pm on Wednesday, 22 January 2020 following a report that a teenage pedestrian had been in collision with a car.

South East Coast Ambulance Service were called to the scene. He was taken to a London hospital for treatment to serious but non-life threatening or changing injuries.

It is reported the vehicle left the scene prior to police arrival.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

