Police manhunt for serial arsonist

Kent Police is appealing for information following two car fires in Folkestone.

Officers were called to a report of a car alight in Bouverie Road West at 3.30am on Thursday 23 January 2020.

A second car was then reported alight in Dixwell Road at 4am.

Both fires were extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue Service and nobody was reported injured.

Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incidents are ongoing but the fires are currently being treated as suspicious.

Anyone with any information, or with dashcam or CCTV footage from the area, is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting crime reference 23-0123.