Pictured are the scumbags who are wanted for an arson attack at the Spa Valley Railway in Tunbridge Wells

A break-in took place at the town’s old West Station site, between 6pm on Tuesday 31 December 2019 and 8.45am the following day.

Acts of vandalism were reported to police which included fire damage to two heritage train carriages, believed to have been caused after fireworks or pyrotechnics were deliberately set off.

As part of their investigation officers would now like to identify the people pictured in the CCTV images. Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting crime reference 46/430/20. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org