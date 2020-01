Today a man has admitted stabbing an Arsenal fan to death at an underground station. Tashan Daniel, 20, was making his way to a game when he was knifed on the platform of Hillingdon tube station in west London, the Old Bailey heard. He was on his way to watch the Gunners play Nottingham Forest on 24 September last year when he was attacked. Alex Lanning, 22, admitted manslaughter and possession of a knife but denied murder.