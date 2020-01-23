Hampshire child rapist jailed for 25 years

Dean Randall, 41, previously of Prince of Wales Road, Bournemouth, has been jailed 25 years today (January 23) after having been found guilty by a jury at Southampton Crown Court of 25 child sex offences.

Randall was found guilty on Monday 20 January of four counts of rape, three counts of buggery, four counts of indecency with a child and 15 counts of indecent assault. The offences which took place between 1993 and 2004.

One offence was against a victim who was 16 or older at the time therefore was not a child sex offence.

Randall, living in the New Forest at the time the offending began, inflicted a tirade of abuse against his young victims, two boys and one girl, for nearly a decade.

In 2017, the victims came to Hampshire Constabulary to tell their story and get justice for what had happened to them.

Randall denied systematically raping or indecently assaulting anyone which meant his victims had to have their harrowing experiences retold in court.

Randall perpetrated repeatedly evil crimes against his victims and now adults, they have broken the silence. The verdict and sentence is testament to their courage and bravery in coming forward.

We would encourage anyone who has been a victim of child sexual abuse to contact police on 101 where you can speak with our specialist detectives in confidence.