Driver of hard stop in Lambeth remanded

A man had been charged with multiple offences after a vehicle was stopped in Lambeth.

Kayode Badejo, 19, from south east London was charged on Wednesday, 22 January with:

1) Possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life

2) Possession of a firearm while prohibited

3) Possession of ammunition

4) Possession of ammunition while prohibited;

5) Two counts of possession of cannabis.

6) Aggravated taking and driving away

7) Driving not in accordance

8) No insurance.

He was kept in custody to appear at Camberwell Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 23 January.

He was then remanded in custody to appear the Inner London Crown Court on Tuesday, 25 February.

The arrest follows the stop of a car that was seen by officers travelling in Brixton Hill, Lambeth on Tuesday, 21 January.

The driver was arrested and subsequently charged as above.