Detectives investigating the murder of Leshawn Williams in Newham have charged a third man with murder.

Daniel Hyde, 31 of Gatcombe Road, E16 was arrested after attending a south Police station on Wednesday, 22 January. He was charged on Thursday, 23 January with murder and possession of an offensive weapon. He will appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 24 January.

Officers have previously charged two men in connection with Leshawn’s murder.

Jerome Hyde (also known as Jerome Thomas), 38, of Gatcombe Road, E16, was arrested after attending a south Police station on Monday, 13 January.

He was subsequently charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

He appeared in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 14 January.

[A] Michael Hyde, 28 of Mistletoe Court, Old Town, Swindon, was charged with the murder of Leshawn Williams on Thursday, 9 January.

He appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 10 January and then at the Old Bailey on Monday, 13 January.

A trial for and has been set for late June.

Leshawn, 29, was pronounced dead shortly after 2am on 21 December 2019 after police were called to Hanameel Street, E16 with reports of a man stabbed.

All three men charged are brothers.

Anyone with information that may help enquiries is asked to contact the Specialist Crime incident room on 020 87214961, quoting CAD880/21Dec19