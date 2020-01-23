Detectives are appealing for information after a firearm was discharged in Hackney.

Police were called at approximately 12.55am on Wednesday, 23 January to reports of a firearm discharged at an address in Chatsworth Road, E5.

Officers, including firearms officers, attended.

Two people, one man and one woman, both aged in their 30s, received minor injuries during the incident – both were taken to hospital for treatment.

A crime scene remains in place at the location.

Trident detectives from Specialist Crime are leading the investigation and are appealing for anyone with information or footage of the incident to contact police urgently on 101 quoting CAD 301/23JAN20.