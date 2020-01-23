A pensioner has died in hospital after being injured in a collision near Strood.

Officers are renewing an appeal for information into the incident on Friday 10 January 2020, which happened on the A228 Sundridge Hill, towards Cuxton. The collision involved a grey Citroen C4 Picasso and a 73-year-old woman, who was pushing a bicycle at the time.

The victim, who was from the Rochester area, was airlifted to a London hospital with injuries. She died on 20 January. A 43-year-old woman from Rochester, who was arrested in connection with the collision, was released pending further investigation.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are continuing to investigate the incident and are appealing for witnesses, or anyone who may have dashcam footage, to call the appeals line on 01622 798538. You can also email [email protected] quoting SM/FM/003/20.