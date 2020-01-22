Tribute has today been paid to a woman who sadly died following a single-vehicle collision in Southampton last week.

Maureen Weir, 81, of Shales Road, Southampton was driving a blue Toyota Aygo on Chalk Hill, Southampton, when she collided with a wall at 8.40am, last Monday.

Her family have today paid tribute to her.

In a statement, they said: “We would like to pay special tribute to our loving, kind, honest and generous mum, nan and great-nan.

“She was sadly taken away from us in a tragic accident, before her time. She will be forever in our hearts and our thoughts.

“All our love, hugs and kisses. Marilyn, Yvonne & Dave, Karly, Mike, Laura & Meg (and partners)

“Kisses from little Isla, Ava & Aidan.

“She will be sadly missed. Night God Bless”

Enquiries into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing,

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have a dash cam in their vehicle and was driving on Chalk Hill at 8.40am last Monday, can call 101, quoting 44200015032.